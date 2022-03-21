Advertisement

Troubled Kentucky water district wins funding for upgrades

Governor Andy Beshear
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
INEZ, Ky. (AP) - A troubled Kentucky water district has been given more than $400,000 from the state for improvements and upgrades. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the funding Friday, calling it “another important milestone.”

The funding through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program totals $411,148. Beshear’s office said the district’s raw water intake and water treatment plant are in bad shape.

His office said they need upgrades for worker safety and to prevent environmental damage.

The project will replace main lines, service lines, meters, valves and hydrants where there has been a continued source of leaks and breaks as well as other work.

