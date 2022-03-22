Advertisement

GOP lawmakers override vetoes of COVID-19, jobless measures

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have swept aside Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a measure revamping rules for Kentucky’s laid-off workers to receive jobless benefits.

The bill will increase work-search requirements. It ties the length of time for benefits to the unemployment rate.

That could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.

It was among two veto overrides Monday.

Lawmakers also finished pushing through a measure for an early end to Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

In vetoing the measure, Beshear warned it would cut off extra federal food assistance to struggling Kentuckians.

