Nominees chosen to fill two judicial vacancies in Kentucky

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Nominees have been named for two judicial vacancies in Kentucky.

One of the seats is in district court for McLean and Muhlenberg counties.

The state Supreme Court says it was left vacant when Judge Brian Crick was killed in the December tornadoes in western Kentucky.

The nominees are all attorneys: Al Miller and Darris Lynn Russell, both of Central City, and Eric S. Stovall of Greenville.

Three lawyers were also nominated to fill a circuit court vacancy in central Kentucky.

The nominees are Kathryn “Katie” Holland Gabhart of Georgetown, Gerry L. Harris of Georgetown and John M. Sosbe of Stamping Ground.

The circuit includes Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties.

