Temps Will Take a Tumble!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mainly dry, windy Tuesday, more rain is set to arrive this evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, as well.

Unsettled next several days

Some rain lingers on Wednesday and so does the windy weather! There is even a Marginal Risk for a couple of strong/severe storms over our eastern sections around Midday Wednesday. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats.

Much cooler air takes over late Wednesday, sticking around into the upcoming weekend. Highs will only reach the 50s most days. Overnight lows will be close to freezing Saturday night before some moderation takes place with our morning and afternoon temps next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Breezy. AM High 65. Low 41. Winds S at 18 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Few showers possible. High 57. Low 40. Winds W at 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool. Slight chance of a shower. High 56. Low 38. Winds W at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 90 (1907)

Record Low: 20 (2002)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (-1.92″)

Yearly Precip: 12.96″ (+1.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 37 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 7.3 (High - Trees)

