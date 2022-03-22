Advertisement

Temps Will Take a Tumble!

Heavy rain possible tonight
By Shane Holinde
Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mainly dry, windy Tuesday, more rain is set to arrive this evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, as well.

Unsettled next several days

Some rain lingers on Wednesday and so does the windy weather! There is even a Marginal Risk for a couple of strong/severe storms over our eastern sections around Midday Wednesday. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats.

Much cooler air takes over late Wednesday, sticking around into the upcoming weekend. Highs will only reach the 50s most days. Overnight lows will be close to freezing Saturday night before some moderation takes place with our morning and afternoon temps next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Breezy. AM High 65. Low 41. Winds S at 18 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Few showers possible. High 57. Low 40. Winds W at 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool. Slight chance of a shower. High 56. Low 38. Winds W at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 90 (1907)

Record Low: 20 (2002)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (-1.92″)

Yearly Precip: 12.96″ (+1.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 37 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 7.3 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife runs the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.
New wildlife management area to open in western Kentucky
Vette City Con 2022
Vette City Con coming to Bowling Green this weekend
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Accidental injection death of wrong drug: Ex-nurse on trial
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

Chilly air settles in for awhile
Feeling More Like February!
Windy Weather
A Windy Wednesday
Today's Forecast
A Windy Wednesday
Grab the rain gear
Warm and breezy, ahead of heavy rain late this evening