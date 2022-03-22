Advertisement

Warm and breezy, ahead of heavy rain late this evening

Highs should reach the low to mid 70s today
Warm ahead of heavy rain tonight
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopefully you soaked up the sunshine yesterday, because you won’t see much of that today.

  • There will be periods of heavy rain tonight
  • Some scattered showers linger Wednesday, otherwise it will be windy
  • Temperatures will gradually get cooler

After some scattered showers this morning, we should see a dry period through much of the afternoon. It will be warm and breezy, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Warm & Breezy
As we head into the evening showers moves in from west to east. The rain could be heavy at times, so visibility will be low if you’re on the roads.

Heavy P.M. Rain
Some rain lingers on Wednesday and so does the windy weather! There is even a low chance of severe thunderstorms for those east of I-65.

Wednesday's Severe Weather Risk
Temperatures will gradually get cooler as we head into the end of the week and below average temperatures continue through the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Warm & breezy, with heavy evening rain. High: 74 Low: 56 Winds: SE 5-10 G 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and windy! High: 67 Low: 41 Winds: S 10-20 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Cooler, with sun & clouds. An isolated shower possible. High: 57 Low: 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 40

Record High Today: 90 (1907)

Record Low Today: 20 (2002)

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 6:59 p.m.

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (-1.77″)

Yearly Precip: 12.96″ (+2.14″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

