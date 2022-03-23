Body cams and cruiser cams, an addition to the Western Kentucky Police Department

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new addition to the Western Kentucky Police Department, body cams for officers and cruiser cams for vehicles.

The addition of the new cams became a reality about a month ago and since then those at the department say it has been an adjustment.

Public Information Officer, Melissa Bailey says the price of the high-tech cameras was several hundred thousand.

Bailey adds that the new addition helps the department be more transparent.

“It captures everything. So for it shows that our department is doing everything we can to be transparent to our community and hold our officers accountable so that we can police the to the best of our abilities in our Bowling Green community,” explained Bailey.

Bailey also says that one of the many benefits of the cameras is the ability to retrieve evidence on calls and help with investigative cases.

