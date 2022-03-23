Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Cash Express Robbery

BGPD are looking for two suspects following a robbery at cash express
By Gene Birk
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery at the Cash Express on Russellville Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday March 21, 2022. Two employees of the business told officers two African-American men had entered the business armed with handguns and demanded money.

Police say one man was wearing a red Nike sweat suit, a black knit cap, and a surgical mask. He was described as being very tall. The other man was wearing blue jeans, a gray tee shirt, a dark jacket, a black knit cap, and a surgical mask.

Employees were unable to tell officers how the two arrived or how they left.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

