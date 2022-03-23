Advertisement

Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Tyseam Day and Jayden Jackson
BGPD arrest two men following three robberies all within a week
Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges
Two teenagers involved in an alleged argument with Grayson County Deputies while resisting...
Grayson Co. Sheriff ‘appalled’ teens released to parents after threatening, cursing at officers
Police say two African American men were armed with handguns.
Crime Stoppers: Cash Express Robbery

Latest News

Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract...
Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
This year, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked Louisville as the 46th most...
How to tell the difference between allergies, COVID, and the flu
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
BG humane society
BG humane society speaks out on kitten season