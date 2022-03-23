Advertisement

Feeling More Like February!

Chilly air settles in for awhile
By Shane Holinde
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WINDY! Gusts exceeded 40 mph in Bowling Green. We stay breezy into Thursday and Friday, but much cooler temperatures are poised to take over!

A look into the weekend

A broad area of low pressure spinning over the Midwest will send clouds and a few light rain showers our way from time to time as the week winds down. This will help keep temps on the chilly side. Highs will be running a good bit below seasonal norms all the way through the weekend. At least the weekend is looking mainly dry. By next week, warmer air returns. We’re back to near 70° Tuesday, but shower chances are on the board for late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Few stray showers possible. High 57. Low 40. Winds W at 18 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Slight chance of a shower. High 54. Low 38. Winds W at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Chilly. Slight chance of a shower. High 52. Low 33. Winds W at 12 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 90 (1910)

Record Low: 4 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (-1.20″)

Yearly Precip: 13.82″ (+2.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 37 / Small Particulate Matter: 34)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 6.4 (High - Trees)

