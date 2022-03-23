Feeling More Like February!
Chilly air settles in for awhile
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WINDY! Gusts exceeded 40 mph in Bowling Green. We stay breezy into Thursday and Friday, but much cooler temperatures are poised to take over!
A broad area of low pressure spinning over the Midwest will send clouds and a few light rain showers our way from time to time as the week winds down. This will help keep temps on the chilly side. Highs will be running a good bit below seasonal norms all the way through the weekend. At least the weekend is looking mainly dry. By next week, warmer air returns. We’re back to near 70° Tuesday, but shower chances are on the board for late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Few stray showers possible. High 57. Low 40. Winds W at 18 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Slight chance of a shower. High 54. Low 38. Winds W at 13 mph.
SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Chilly. Slight chance of a shower. High 52. Low 33. Winds W at 12 mph.
Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 67
Today’s Low: 58
Normal High: 63
Normal Low: 40
Record High: 90 (1910)
Record Low: 4 (1885)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (-1.20″)
Yearly Precip: 13.82″ (+2.71″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:00 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 37 / Small Particulate Matter: 34)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 4 (Mod)
Pollen: 6.4 (High - Trees)
