Advertisement

Former legal guardian of abandoned boy with autism says she’s disappointed biological mother ever regained custody

By Jessica Schmidt and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – The former caregiver of a nonverbal 5-year-old boy with autism who was abandoned by his mother in the rain 70 miles from his home is devastated by what happened.

Heather Adkins is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township, Ohio. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.

According to court records obtained by WXIX, Martin Thomas had scratches on his face and ears and had decayed teeth when he was found on Feb. 17.

“It’s very emotional for me, very emotional, because I know what them kids have been through, and knowing that Martin got dumped off in Ohio, I just, I just don’t understand,” said the former legal guardian, who did not want to be identified.

Court records show that a woman who was a friend of Adkins had legal custody of Adkins’ three children for about two years until Adkins got them back in 2021.

The former guardian said the boys were well taken care of while they lived with her, and Martin Thomas was learning in new ways.

“He was going to school. He was doing really good, and he was going to his doctors,” she said. “We went to Riley Hospital. We were getting a talking device to get him to talk more, teaching him how to talk with a talking device.”

The woman who used to take care of the children said she does not believe Adkins should have regained custody of them.

“I failed them boys because I had to give them back to their parents,” she said. “Why can’t they get her for attempted murder? Because that’s basically what she’s done.”

Court documents show Martin Thomas and his two siblings are now in the care of child services in Shelby County, Indiana.

The records do not specify whether the boys are living together but states that they are all going to school.

“I feel sorry for the children, but I do not feel sorry for the parents,” the former legal guardian said. “I don’t know what to say about Heather. I just don’t understand why.”

Adkins is due back in court in April.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Tyseam Day and Jayden Jackson
BGPD arrest two men following three robberies all within a week
Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges
Two teenagers involved in an alleged argument with Grayson County Deputies while resisting...
Grayson Co. Sheriff ‘appalled’ teens released to parents after threatening, cursing at officers
Police say two African American men were armed with handguns.
Crime Stoppers: Cash Express Robbery

Latest News

Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract...
Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
This year, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked Louisville as the 46th most...
How to tell the difference between allergies, COVID, and the flu
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
BG humane society
BG humane society speaks out on kitten season