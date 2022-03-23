Grayson Co. Sheriff ‘appalled’ teens released to parents after threatening, cursing at officers

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teenagers involved in an alleged argument with Grayson County Deputies while resisting arrest caused the sheriff to speak out on Wednesday.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when a deputy responded to the call of a suspicious vehicle south of Leitchfield near the intersection of Shrewsbury Road and Sadler Road.

The deputy spoke with two teenagers near the vehicle, aged 16 and 15, and noticed the smell of marijuana.

After obtaining a probable cause to search the vehicle, the deputy noticed one of the teenagers had $700 in rolled up cash and the other had a set of digital scales.

The teenagers were read their rights and the deputy said he was going to search the vehicle. One of the teenagers became upset and started to move back towards the vehicle against orders to stop.

According to the release, the deputy grabbed the teenager’s arm to stop him, the teenager resisted and yelled “F*** you,” and other obscenities.

Another deputy came to assist in the incident and “took the juvenile to the ground” while the other teenager yelled to the deputy he was going to “f***ing kill him.”

The two teenagers were taken to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, where a Court Designated Worker instructed deputies to release them back to their parents.

The release said one teenager continued to curse at officers and laugh as he was released to his guardians.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a statement he was appalled the two teenagers were released after threatening deputies and resisting arrest.

“Our system of dealing with juveniles is a JOKE!” Chaffins said in the release. “It’s one thing for a couple of juveniles to get caught smoking a joint, but it is a whole new criminal level when you threaten to kill, assault, and resist arrest against a Sheriff’s Deputy just to be released back to mommy and daddy. I was even more appalled after reviewing the body camera footage as this news release does not wholly describe the vile criminal behavior of the two juveniles. If you want to play big boy games then you should win big boy prizes!”

The two teenagers were charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.