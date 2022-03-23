KARES app launches in Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bridge KY partnered with Kentucky’s Workforce Development Board to provide better access to resources in Barren County.

Aaron Poynter, Director of Re-entry Programming at South Central Workforce Development Board & Cumberlands Workforce Board says, “It’s a web based application, and what this does is it takes all of the local resources specific to Barren County and puts them in a database. It also allows individuals that may be in need of any kind of assistance to access that information and to get in contact with me and members of the Workforce Board to get the help that they need.”

A few features include career training, healthcare, and housing.

“For instance, you have your homeless population, you have your people that are reentering society maybe from incarceration, people that are suffering from substance use disorder...things like that. But then also it’s individuals that may be looking for a career change. They may want to upskill, they may want to go to training, they may want to return and go back to school,” says Poynter.

Members of the community and officials gathered to learn about the program and ask questions.

One member of Barren County says, “Anything that we can get along those lines to help...I’m very happy to have that resource and an additional set of eyes and ears in folks who can help us get these people in housing.”

The goal for this app is to help as many people as possible and strengthen the barren county community.

Poynter says, “Having access to these resources and these organizations to kind of help navigate those processes and things is absolutely instrumental in what we do. A lot of times people don’t know where to start. Here’s where you can start and get in contact with the people that can help you the most.”

For more information visit www.kares.us.

