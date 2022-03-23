Advertisement

Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization

Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.(Source: Microsoft/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft officials said they were hacked by Lapsus$, a cyber criminal group.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, the tech giant says Lapsus$ broke through an account which allowed it to have “limited access” to some Microsoft systems.

However, Microsoft said no customer data was compromised.

The announcement from Microsoft comes after Lapsus$ took credit for getting to Okta, a popular digital identity management firm.

Lapsus$ also boasted about breaking into chip giant Nvidia earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Tyseam Day and Jayden Jackson
BGPD arrest two men following three robberies all within a week
Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges
Two teenagers involved in an alleged argument with Grayson County Deputies while resisting...
Grayson Co. Sheriff ‘appalled’ teens released to parents after threatening, cursing at officers
Police say two African American men were armed with handguns.
Crime Stoppers: Cash Express Robbery

Latest News

Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract...
Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
This year, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked Louisville as the 46th most...
How to tell the difference between allergies, COVID, and the flu
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
BG humane society
BG humane society speaks out on kitten season