New wildlife management area to open in western Kentucky

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife runs the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife runs the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new wildlife management area will open next month in western Kentucky.

A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the Harris-Dickerson Wildlife Management Area in Hopkins County will open April 1 and provide opportunities for hunting, fishing and watching wildlife.

The agency said two adjoining parcels of land acquired through separate donations make up the area east of Madisonville, which has about 1,800 acres and includes frontage on the Pond River. It also includes two lakes and nine ponds.

The agency said it is working to improve habitat, access, signage and parking for the area.

