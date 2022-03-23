NEWS PRODUCER (EVENINGS)

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBKO:

WBKO Television is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX and CW affiliates.

Nestled in the heart of South-Central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville, WBKO is home to Emmy and AP award winning mentors. We offer employees flexibility to learn other jobs with the latest industry equipment and software; live news experience; and encouragement to volunteer in the community. Over the last 15 years, we have helped raise more than nine million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We also enjoy being a part of the community by engaging in activities including ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas, helping to promote United Way’s Day of Caring, and jumping into icy cold water for Junior Achievement’s Penguin Plunge.

Bowling Green is the fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, and countless caves and hiking trails ready to be explored! Mammoth Cave National Park, the world’s longest known cave system, is also right down I-65. The arts scene is active in Bowling Green with the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) which brings in nationally known artists and productions.

WBKO works closely with Western Kentucky University by airing a weekly “View from the Hill” segment and covering its programs and Division I sports teams. WBKO is proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally, be more community-oriented, and have fun in a family environment

Job Summary/Description:

WBKO is seeking a motivated, innovative, and aggressive evening newscast producer. The qualified candidate will hunt for fresh and interesting content that holds the attention of our audience. The producer must be a creative writer and meticulous fact-checker. We look for producers who are naturally curious, enjoy working in a team environment, thrive on seeking the truth, and want to support a local community. Please note, job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to what is listed.

What We Expect from You:

Produce one or more broadcast newscasts daily

Stack the rundown, and manage on-air broadcast from the control room

Write and edit stories for assigned newscasts, and help other producers as needed

Respond quickly and aggressively to breaking news, and get information to air

Contribute story ideas and work closely with reporters to execute ideas

Help write for digital and social media platforms

Edit video for newscasts, as needed

What You Can Expect from Us:

An inclusive team environment

Mentorship

Training and ongoing support

Clear guidelines and communication from newsroom leadership

Abilities to cross-train and learn other skills in the newsroom

Qualifications/Requirements:

Strong writing background

Proficiency in newscast production preferred. Training will be provided

Strong news judgment

High-level understanding of journalist ethics

Enjoy a fast paced environment with a desire to win

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Positive attitude and ability to help coach and mentor fellow team members

Drug screen and MVR check required

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

