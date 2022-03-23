Advertisement

Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.(MGM National Harbor)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife runs the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.
New wildlife management area to open in western Kentucky
Vette City Con 2022
Vette City Con coming to Bowling Green this weekend
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Accidental injection death of wrong drug: Ex-nurse on trial
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
The driver who allegedly went past was issued a court summons for passing a stopped school bus...
School bus driver protects student after another car fails to stop
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
GRAPHIC: US government formally accuses Russia of comitting war crimes
Sen. Cory Booker cut through a tense day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge...
Sen. Booker gets emotional at Jackson hearing: 'You have earned this spot'