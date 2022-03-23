SOKY Book Fest returns Saturday March 26

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After year off because the of pandemic, the SOKY Book Fest is returning to the Knicely Conference Center.

“It’s amazing, the community loves it, and so we’re just so excited that we can be back in person, bring authors in, and let people meet them,” Courtney Stevens with the Warren County Public Library, said.

The Southern Kentucky Book Fest is one of the state’s largest literary events and is presented by Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Warren County Public Library, and WKU Libraries. There will be authors, including Andrew McCarthy, panels and more.

“If you happen to be a creative person in town, there’s also a free writers conference that’s held in conjunction with it,” Ginger Knight with WCPL said. “If you got kiddos that you want to bring out, all those same children’s authors will be there.” A kids and teen event will be held Friday.

For more information you can visit sokybookfest.org. The event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and no registration is required.

