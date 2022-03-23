BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Dr. Lee Ann Wall

This week’s JA People of Action features Dr. Lee Ann Wall, Marketing and Business Teacher at Caverna High School. Dr. Wall utilizes the JA Titan curriculum with her 8th-12th grade students. JA Titan allows students to operate a virtual company through a Web-based simulation. The students’ success depends on decisions about their product’s price and their company’s marketing, research and development, and business practices. Win or lose, students gain an understanding of how management decisions affect a company’s bottom line. Dr. Wall’s favorite thing about JA is the “teamwork.” She also said, “JA makes content come alive!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

