Vette City Con coming to Bowling Green this weekend

Vette City Con 2022
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vette City Con returns to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green this Saturday.

Celebrity appearances this year include Deep Roy, known for his role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; C.J. Graham, who played horror icon Jason Vorhees in Friday the 13th Part 6 and Naomi Grossman, who played Pepper in the second and fourth season of American Horror Story.

Other events include a costume contest for adults and children, and have cash and other prizes for first, second and third place winners.

There will also be a double feature screening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and of Friday the 13th Jason Lives from 8 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be found here.

