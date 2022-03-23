Advertisement

A Windy Wednesday

Gusts up to 40 mph
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be one of those days that we hit our high temperatures early in the day.

  • Windy weather for today, gusts to 40 mph
  • Drying out, but cooling down to end the week
  • Freezing temperatures for some Sunday morning

Widely scattered showers, with an isolated thunderstorm in the southeastern portion of our viewing area through the first half of the day. This includes Adair, Cumberland Monroe, Russell, and Clinton counties. Otherwise everyone cant expect clouds to begin clearing and the wind the really pick up. It would be a good idea to secure any loose lawn items or bring in any spring décor you don’t want ending up in the neighbors yard. Winds could gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight gets chillier with lows back in the 40s. A cooler than average temperature trend is on the way for the rest of the week, with an isolated light shower possible.

This Weekend

As we head into our first full weekend of spring, the air will be feeling more like winter. Look for morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs only in the 50s.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and windy! High: 65 Low: 41 Winds: S 10-20 G 35 mph

THURSDAY: Cooler, with sun & clouds. An isolated shower possible. High: 57 Low: 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. High: 56 Low: 40 Wind: W 5-10 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High Today: 90 (1910)

Record Low Today: 20 (1885)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (-1.06″)

Yearly Precip: 13.82″ (+2.85″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 6.5 (Mod)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5

