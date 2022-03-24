BGPD arrest two men following three robberies all within a week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have made two arrests following two robberies in Preston Miller Park, and a robbery in Lampkin Park where a man was shot, all within one week.

Tyseam Day is charged with two counts of robbery, one count of assault, and one count of kidnapping an adult.

Jayden Jackson is charged with complicity to three counts of robbery, one count of complicity to assault. and complicity to kidnapping an adult.

Both men were taken to the Warren County Jail

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.