Bowling Green business talks challenges of reconstruction months after tornados

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many of the businesses that were damaged as a result of the tornadoes back in December in Bowling Green are now on the journey of reconstruction. But as one business owner explains, it hasn’t been easy as they’re now facing other challenges.

“Construction is, it’s been delayed,” says Marcellus Rowe, the owner of Total Image Audio.

Total Image Audio stood on the bypass for two decades, now three months after devastating tornados ravaged the city things look much different.

Rowe the owner of the business says it has been hard getting on track rebuilding.

“You have to have the surveyor process go through the process of telling your easements, planning, and zoning with Bowling Green, the new planning and zoning permits and all that building permits have also delayed us, also, contractors are behind,” added Rowe.

He also says that there is no timeline on when he will be able to re-open his doors on the Bypass.

“We’re still fighting the logistics battle as well, as far as products, the chip shortage, and so we’re still fighting that as well, we did get on top of it pretty quick and we do have quite a bit of inventory in stock,” also says Rowe.

He also says his number one priority is serving his community and is grateful to continue doing his job thanks to the lending hand from Walkers Wrecker Service.

“Taking care of our customers is number one, so we want to be able to do that and more of a faster pace and, and everything that we can’t do right now. So we are making it work and we’re proud these guys have let us have this place that we do have,” added Marcellus Rowe.

Marcellus and his team are looking forward to the day when they can continue doing business on the Bypass.

“I’ve got a good set of guys that work for me, so they’ve been back, backing me up 100%, so we can’t wait to get back to work,” he says.

Total Image Audio continues doing business at their temporary location at Walker’s Wrecker Service at 232 Center Street.

