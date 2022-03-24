Advertisement

A Chill in the Air!

Freezing temperatures expected Sunday morning
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday brought more breezy conditions to the area! It also brought us a few passing showers. A small shower chance remains for Friday, with readings only getting colder as we head into the weekend!

Unseasonably cool air for the next several days

Friday will be about 10 degrees below average, with highs only in the low 50s. We turn even colder as we head into the weekend, with freezing temperatures on the way Saturday night. Hopefully, you have resisted any urge to plant anything frost or freeze-sensitive! If you are looking for highs in the 70s, those return again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Shower chances also return near the middle of next week, however.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Slight chance of a shower. High 53. Low 38. Winds W at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Chilly. Freezing temps at night. High 52. Low 29. Winds W at 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. High 54. Low 33. Winds W at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 90 (1910)

Record Low: 4 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.04″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.24″)

Yearly Precip: 13.82″ (+2.52″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 11)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 9.3 (High - Trees)

