Cool and breezy weather

An isolated light passing rain shower is possible
A cooling trend on the way
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was our last day in the 60s for a while. Cooler temperatures are on the way as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend.

  • Windy weather lingers today with gusts to 30 mph
  • Isolated showers are possible the next few days
  • Freezing temperatures are expected this weekend

Today will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy again, with sustained winds 10-20 mph and stronger gusts. While most of us will remain dry, a stray shower is possible today. Any rain that falls should be light and short lived. Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees below average, with highs only in the low 50s. We turn even colder as we head into the weekend, with freezing temperatures on the way Saturday night. If you are looking for highs in the 70s, those return again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Cooler, with sun & clouds. An isolated shower possible. High: 57 Low: 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. An isolated shower possible. High: 56 Low: 40 Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Chillier than average. An isolated shower possible. High: 52 Low: 31 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High Today: 92 (1929)

Record Low Today: 16 (1986)

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Monthly Precip: 2.21″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 13.83″ (+2.85″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 11)

Pollen Count: 9.3 (Mod-High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4

