Advertisement

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges
Tyseam Day and Jayden Jackson
BGPD arrest two men following three robberies all within a week
Two teenagers involved in an alleged argument with Grayson County Deputies while resisting...
Grayson Co. Sheriff ‘appalled’ teens released to parents after threatening, cursing at officers
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep
President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to...
What's on the agenda as Biden visits Poland
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
Biden plans gas shipments to Europe to cut Russian leverage
The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new...
Rent prices jumped 17% since last year, hitting new record