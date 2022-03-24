Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, March 23, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint on East Main Street that leads to the arrest of a man on drug-related charges.

Officers made contact with Brenton Brown and received consent to search his vehicle.

During the search, police say they located Methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, THC vape cartridges, digital scales, and 50 Gabapentin Pills inside of the vehicle. Officers also found a second handgun in a duffle bag in the bed of the truck.

Drugs found during seach of Brown's vehicle (Barren County Detention Center)

Police say they also found Marijuana and a large amount of cash inside of Brown’s pants pocket.

Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Or >(> Or = 2gms Methamphetamine)(Enhancement), Trafficking In Marijuana (8 Oz To < 5 Lbs.)2nd >Offense(Enhancement), Trafficking In Control Substance 3rd Degree 2nd Or >Offense, Drug Paraphernalia.

Brown was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

