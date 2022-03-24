Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, March 23, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint on East Main Street that leads to the arrest of a man on drug-related charges.

Officers made contact with Brenton Brown and received consent to search his vehicle.

During the search, police say they located Methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, THC vape cartridges, digital scales, and 50 Gabapentin Pills inside of the vehicle. Officers also found a second handgun in a duffle bag in the bed of the truck.

Drugs found during seach of Brown's vehicle
Drugs found during seach of Brown's vehicle(Barren County Detention Center)

Police say they also found Marijuana and a large amount of cash inside of Brown’s pants pocket.

Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Or >(> Or = 2gms Methamphetamine)(Enhancement), Trafficking In Marijuana (8 Oz To < 5 Lbs.)2nd >Offense(Enhancement), Trafficking In Control Substance 3rd Degree 2nd Or >Offense, Drug Paraphernalia.

Brown was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

