Ky. Court of Justice says designated worker not asked about detaining Grayson Co. teenagers

Grayson Co. Sheriff Norman Chaffins
Grayson Co. Sheriff Norman Chaffins(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a statement from the Grayson Co. Sheriff on teenagers released to their parents on Tuesday, the Kentucky Court of Justice said a designated worker was not informed about the whole situation and never received a citation for the teenagers who allegedly threatened deputies.

The GCSO said the initial incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, where a deputy was called to a suspicious vehicle and found two teenagers on site.

After discovering rolled up cash and digital scales on the two teenagers, aged 16 and 15, the deputy said he was going to search the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the teenagers became angry and started cursing at and threatening the responding deputies.

While the Grayson County Sheriff said the two teenagers were released after being taken to the sheriff’s office, the administrative office of the court said a court-designated worker did not meet with the teens and was not given all the details of the incident.

Jamie Neal, spokeswoman for the administrative office of the Kentucky Court of Justice, said a court designated worker was never asked by the sheriff’s office about detaining the two teenagers and was never asked to call a judge regarding detaining them.

The sheriff’s office released the teenagers after asking the court designated worker by phone if it was a “situation where the teens would be released to their parents,” according to the Court of Justice. The court designated worker asked the deputy if he thought the parents would come get the teens.

The deputy told the CDW he thought they would, to which the CDW said to go ahead and provide the citation on the case to the office when ready.

As of the time of writing, the CDW office has not received a report or a citation to enter for review.

Neal said the CDW also was not told of all the charges in the incident, only saying the boys had marijuana and ran from the officer that caught them. The CDW was not informed about the rolled up cash or scales that were found, in addition to the threats the teenagers allegedly made.

The CDW was not contacted after the first call to the office, Neal confirmed.

Sheriff Norman Chaffins with GCSO responded to the new information on Thursday afternoon, saying there might have been communication issues with who said what, but said additional specific policies would be drafted in notifying the CDW office in the future.

“My deputy may not have requested that a judge be called or that they be detained.  Based on past experience that decision is made by the CDW and/or a judge.  I was not called until the juveniles were released to their parents.  I was told that my deputies were asked by the CDW if the parents would come and pick them up and, of course, we replied yes because we called the parents after the incident.  That was confirmed by me in a conversation with the CDW yesterday.

The citations were received by the CDW today.  Since they were released to their parents there was no rush on the citations.  Additionally, one of the juveniles was taken into custody today after an additional charge by me after responding to the residence by request of the mother.

I am glad that this has garnered a lot of attention. I am drafting additional specific policies regarding juveniles and how notification should be made to the CDW and the courts regarding potential incarceration in a juvenile facility.  Adjustments will certainly be made on our end to make the process simpler and less confusing.  In the end, if done correctly, the juvenile benefits.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

