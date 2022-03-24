Advertisement

“My legacy is grit”: Turner Buttry reflects on Mr. Basketball award

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been two long decades since the 4th Region witnessed a Mr. Basketball award recipient.

Bowling Green’s Turner Buttry ended the 20-year drought with his Mr. Basketball award after a successful 2021-22 season.

The top-ranked point guard in Kentucky for the Class of 2022 signed to play for his hometown school Eastern Kentucky last November.  That makes him the first Mr. Basketball to join the Colonels out of high school since 1980.

“A lot of friends and family will come to his games. It’s a wonderful opportunity and a great one for Eastern and for him,” Buttry’s dad, Shane said.

Turner averaged 23 points while shooting 54 percent from the field - the third-best shooting percentage in the state. That helped lead the Purples to their ninth straight 4th Region title game and a 26-7 record.

“Having a 4th region Mr. Basketball winner is a tremendous statement for this region and this part of the state. What he lacks in physical strength, he makes up with his tenacity,” Bowling head coach D.G. Sherill said.

The journey for Turner consisted of personal development off the court. While coach Sherrill says Buttry’s numbers were “consistent,” he and Turner both agree that Turner needed to mold into a leadership role as a senior.

“The low points were me learning how to be a leader. I know these young guys come in and want to see me being a positive leader,” Turner said.

“We talked about that early in the year. We challenged him with the staff. The leadership he showed I think helped prepare him for the season he had with the award,” Sherrill said.

Having your dad as your assistant coach is a bonus on a storied journey too.

“Every shot he put up made your heart stop. It was a lot of anxious moments,” Shane said. “When they called his name and said Bowling Green high school at the ceremony though, the first thing was pure joy.”

Now Turner will share that joy with the Maroon and White faithful in Richmond. He also hopes that he continues inspiring others across Kentucky.

“My legacy is grit. I want to impact younger people coming up,” Turner said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife runs the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.
New wildlife management area to open in western Kentucky
Vette City Con 2022
Vette City Con coming to Bowling Green this weekend
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Accidental injection death of wrong drug: Ex-nurse on trial
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

WKU falls to Evansville
Delaney Hits Grand Slam in Midweek Matchup against Evansville
Warren East defeats North Hardin 15-0
Raiders softball easily roll past North Hardin 15-0
Sports Connection 1st segment
Sports Connection 3-20-22
Sports Connection interview with Jason Jaggers
Sports Connection interview with Jason Jaggers