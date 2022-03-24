SBA goes to door to door to make sure businesses know they are still here to help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though FEMA has come and gone, Warren County officials have asked the Small Business Administration to stay a while longer. The SBA said 8,000 businesses in the area were impacted by the tornadoes, but only a small amount have applied for assistance.

SBA representatives are now getting out on foot, going door to door to make sure no business is left behind. “We’re just trying to reach every single business that had damage,” Karen Knapik, with the SBA, said. Almost four months after the storms, businesses can still be seen with damage around areas like the U.S. 31 W Bypass.

“We need to get to people, even if the business is closed, we’re gonna do some research, we’re gonna try to find their new location, make sure that they know what resources are available, either from us or from the local community,” Knapik explained. They understand that business owners might be hesitant to reach out to them, but want to clarify it is easier than it may seem to apply for a disaster loan.

“We want to direct people, do they have certain issues, certain needs of their business? We’ve got different divisions of SBA that can help,” Knapik stated. There is no harm in at least submitting an application. There is no penalty even if you qualify for a loan and turn it down. “As I say there’s no cost to file the application, it only takes a little time,” Carl Dombek with SBA said.

The process is easy, and because it is disaster-related, it is different than a normal loan you might take out otherwise with the SBA. “These are direct loans, they come directly into your checking account,” Dombek explained. “Once you’ve been approved, you’ve got as long as 30 years to repay them.”

Interest rates are as low at 2.83% for business and 1.875% for non-profits.

“In the case of this disaster, because of the timing of it, the first payment is deferred a year and a half,” Dombek said. “So, in other words, you aren’t making the first payment until 18 months after you’ve closed the loan. That’s going to give you some time to get repairs done, get back in business, hopefully get back up to full strength.”

You can talk to an SBA representative in-person by going to the Kumer Little Recreation Center, or the WKU Center for Research and Development. Help is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.