Ukrainian priest with Ky. ties helping feed people in Kyiv

Reverend Doctor Ivan Rusyn is the president of the Ukrainian Evangelical Theological Seminary in the capital city Kyiv, and has Kentucky ties.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reverend Doctor Ivan Rusyn is the president of the Ukrainian Evangelical Theological Seminary in the capital city Kyiv, and has Kentucky ties.

“Every day we are hearing explosion shelling rocket,” Rev. Rusyn said.

If you live in Ukraine it’s like a never ending nightmare.

“Today, in the morning, Russian missile hit at just one kilometer away from the place where we are right now,” Rev. Rusyn said.

‘God was protecting us all the way out:’ Ky. woman escapes war-torn Ukraine

Rev. Rusyn can’t reveal his exact location for safety reasons. Even though bombs are closing in, he won’t leave—he’s on a mission.

“We are delivering food, medicine, water, to many people who are still in Kyiv,” Rev. Rusyn said.

Every day amidst the mayhem and destruction all around him, Rev. Rusyn has developed a network to feed the most vulnerable. He will help deliver rations to 100 people daily in the capital city no matter their religious background.

“When we see people that need medicine or water we just bring and we deliver,” Rev. Rusyn said.

Rev. Rusyn has friends in Kentucky. Two years ago, he visited Asbury Theological Seminary. He said he won’t leave his people in the middle of war, and his faith is growing.

“Course my wellness, my belief, is helping me sustain in this situation,” Rev. Rusyn said.

Rev. Rusyn said a million people are still in Kyiv as the Russians continue to close in.

