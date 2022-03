BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The reigning 15th district champions are now 3-0 to open the season.

Barren County notched a large win over their 4th region rivals, Russellville, on the road 15-4.

Now the Trojans will focus their sights on the Tates Creek Round Robin tournament this weekend in Lexington starting on Saturday, March 26.

