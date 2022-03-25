Advertisement

Bowling Green Humane Society speaks out on kitten season

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With kitten season being right around the corner, it’s important to know the price that it comes with.

Our local shelter expects dozens of litters to be surrendered starting next month. Unfortunately, this is also when they run out of space and resources. The Bowling Green Humane Society expects this crisis to last through the end of May.

In addition to the shelter crisis, many animals who aren’t spayed or neutered are at a higher risk for escaping or roaming outside in search of a mating partner. This can lead to the pet getting critically injured. Many experts advise owners to get their pets neutered as early as 8 weeks old to avoid this hazard.

WBKO News spoke with the director at the humane society. “I always tell everybody... there is absolutely no worse feeling than not being able to save a life only because there’s not enough room and not enough homes. We would encourage everybody to do their part and be responsible and spay and neuter their pets,” Lorri Hare said.

To learn more about how you can donate, foster, or adopt click here.

