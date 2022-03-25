Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Police say a staff member at Muhlenberg County High School has been charged with two counts of Harassment.

They say the Muhlenberg County School District conducted a thorough investigation of an incident where Athletic Director Jerry Hancock was accused of subjecting a student to unwanted physical contact during a school sport activity on November 30, 2021.

They say the incident was reported to Greenville Police Department on March 23, 2022.

Later Friday, the released another statement saying the school district addressed the incident immediately and according to law, with the student’s safety as the main priority.

Greenville Police say they began an independent criminal investigation, with full cooperation from Muhlenberg County Schools.

According to KRS 158.154, school districts are required to report certain incidents to law enforcement immediately. Police say this incident did not mandate immediate reporting to law enforcement under KRS 158.154.

Police say the criminal charge of Harassment involves unwanted physical contact. They say there is no criminal charge in Kentucky labeled as “Sexual Harassment,” and the unwanted physical contact in this situation did not meet requirements under state law to be considered a sexual offense.

We reached out earlier this week to school officials after hearing from several people.

They sent us this statement:

Matters of this nature are always taken seriously by the district. Due to confidentiality requirements, we are unable to share any information regarding this situation at this time.

A school representative spoke with us Friday, but didn’t give any additional information.

Students tell us a “peaceful protest” happened Friday afternoon.

We’ve been sent several videos and pictures of students lining the hallways, some with tape over their mouths.

Students protest in Muhlenberg Co.

There is also a petition circulating on the matter. Those who signed it say they are hoping to have Hancock removed from his position.

Jerry Hancock

