NCM Motorsports park continues all events as they recover from tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park was one of the places hit pretty hard by the Bowling Green tornadoes. Despite that, they were able to re-open, and have a jam-packed calendar of events this year!

“This track is fabulous, very fun to drive,” Jay Andrew said. Andrew is the Regional Director of the NASA (North American Sportscar Association) Great Lakes Region.

It’s a busy weekend for the NCM Motorsports Park as they welcome NASA.

“It’s one of our largest events of the year, it brings in three regions to compete this weekend in various classes of cars that compete against time and each other,” Executive Director of the NCM Motorsports Park Greg Waldron said.

It’s one of many big events to take place this year, as the motorsports park works to rebuild following the natural disaster.

“It’s hard to realize what the damage is until you see it in person,” Andrew stated.

They’re able to work out of a temporary building that offers everything they need to fully operate.

“We’re working diligently with some of our local vendors and some of our local contractors to get the buildings tore down and get them rebuilt,” Waldron explained.

At the time of the tornado, events like Twinkle at the Track had to be called off, but now the show goes on.

We’re just now hitting our stride and from now through probably toward the end of the year, we will be here every single weekend, we’ll have an event out here on the track,” Waldron said.

Though they are rebuilding, they are keeping the feel of the motorsports park the same.

“You know, you’ll see some announcements about some improvements, or at the very minimum, you know, the Holley Tower as we know it, will always be the same,” Waldron went on to say.

It’s always free to come be a spectator at the NCM Motorsports Park. They also hinted that Trek at the Track will return soon, sometime mid spring.

