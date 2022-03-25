A Nip in the Air this Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Friday was cloudy and unseasonably COLD! Most temperatures failed to get out of the 40s during the afternoon, with Bowling Green’s top temp barely making it above 50°. The chill lingers into the weekend.

Unseasonably cool through Monday

We will have drier weather and more sunshine as we head into the weekend. Heads up, temperatures will really plunge Saturday night, with overnight lows in the 20s. It will be cold again Sunday night, with frost possible Monday morning. Cooler than average temperatures continue as we start next week, but warmer weather comes back in a big way by the middle of next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Freezing temps at night. High 52. Low 29. Winds W at 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Still chilly. High 52. Low 30. Winds W at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 56. Low 40. Winds E at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 90 (1924)

Record Low: 20 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.42″)

Yearly Precip: 13.87″ (+2.49″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 11)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 9.3 (High - Trees)

