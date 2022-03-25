Resurfacing on the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway set to start

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties is expected to begin next week.

Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker.

Lane closures will be in place beginning next week.

The speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph through the project limits.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area.

The project will mill and resurface the roadway and include drainage and guardrail improvements.

The project is expected to be completed by early winter.

Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC was awarded the contract in the amount of $12,988,648.

