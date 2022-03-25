Sharp Selected as Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award Finalist

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball junior center Jamarion Sharp was selected as a finalist for the 2022 Lefty Driesell Award designated by CollegeInsider.com.

The Lefty Driesell Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in Division I men’s basketball, is named in honor of the legendary former coach Driesell who won 786 games in 41 years between Davidson, Maryland, James Madison and Georgia State.

Sharp was named to the 30-player list by CollegeInsider.com on Wednesday as he finished the season leading the nation in blocked shots per game at 4.62. He also finished second in total blocks across all Division I with 148 total, bested only by Auburn’s Walker Kessler who had 155.

With his 148 blocks in 32 games, Sharp shattered WKU’s previous blocks in a single season record held by Chris Marcus at 97 blocks. With just one season at WKU under his belt, the Hopkinsville, Ky., native is already seventh on WKU’s career blocks list.

In addition to his strength in blocking, Sharp averaged 7.6 rebounds per game. He shot 72.6% from the field (119 of 164) and scored 8.2 points per game.

More information on the Lefty Driesell Award and the full list of finalists can be found here.

