Advertisement

Sharp Selected as Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award Finalist

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots while defended by Western Kentucky's Jamarion Sharp...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots while defended by Western Kentucky's Jamarion Sharp (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball junior center Jamarion Sharp was selected as a finalist for the 2022 Lefty Driesell Award designated by CollegeInsider.com.

The Lefty Driesell Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in Division I men’s basketball, is named in honor of the legendary former coach Driesell who won 786 games in 41 years between Davidson, Maryland, James Madison and Georgia State.

Sharp was named to the 30-player list by CollegeInsider.com on Wednesday as he finished the season leading the nation in blocked shots per game at 4.62. He also finished second in total blocks across all Division I with 148 total, bested only by Auburn’s Walker Kessler who had 155.

With his 148 blocks in 32 games, Sharp shattered WKU’s previous blocks in a single season record held by Chris Marcus at 97 blocks. With just one season at WKU under his belt, the Hopkinsville, Ky., native is already seventh on WKU’s career blocks list.

In addition to his strength in blocking, Sharp averaged 7.6 rebounds per game. He shot 72.6% from the field (119 of 164) and scored 8.2 points per game.

More information on the Lefty Driesell Award and the full list of finalists can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges
Tyseam Day and Jayden Jackson
BGPD arrest two men following three robberies all within a week
Two teenagers involved in an alleged argument with Grayson County Deputies while resisting...
Grayson Co. Sheriff ‘appalled’ teens released to parents after threatening, cursing at officers
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear

Latest News

Barren County softball rolls over Trojans
Barren County softball rolls past Russellville, 13-4
Spartans ready for redemption
Spartans softball ranked No. 4 in state in preseason polls, seeking redemption
Turner Buttry speaks about Mr. Basketball honor
“My legacy is grit”: Turner Buttry reflects on Mr. Basketball award
Buttry reflects on Mr. Basketball
Turner Buttry reflects on Mr. Basketball