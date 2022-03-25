Spartans softball ranked No. 4 in state in preseason polls, seeking redemption

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Out with the old, in with the new.

The South Warren Spartans, coming off of a storied season that saw just one regular-season loss, are looking to bounce back after an upset loss in last year’s 4th Region title game.

Warren East got the best of South Warren, 3-2, handing the Spartans only their second loss of the season. However, the Spartans enter 2022 ranked the fourth-best team in the state, receiving seven first-place votes.

South Warren returns eight of their nine starters from last season, losing just two seniors. One of those seniors happens to be Emily Reynolds - Coach Kelly Reynolds’ daughter. But Coach Reynolds’ says things are looking up.

“We are really confident that we’re going to come out strong. We’ll win some ball games. I mean we’ll potentially lose some ballgames and what it comes down to though in the end, you know, is where we are in the end and where we finish, and that that’s what we’re most excited to see,” Coach Reynolds’ said.

The Spartans will continue their 2-0 season start at the Southern Warrior Classic this weekend starting Friday, March 25 in Murfreesboro, TN.

