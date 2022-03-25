Speech pathologists make strides for people who have dyslexia

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two speech Pathologists are making strides for those who have dyslexia or other speech-language disorders in the South Central Kentucky community.

A ribbon-cutting event was held earlier today for The Reading Company LLC. The co-founders and certified Pathologists, Allison Higgins and April Hayes, both began their journey at Western Kentucky University, which is why they feel so strongly about helping the local community.

The mission of their brand new clinic is to reduce any language or communication barriers through speech-language therapy for those who have any kind of language disorder.

WBKO News spoke with the co-founders for more details. “We help with speech early intervention, where kids maybe aren’t talking yet as well as written expression and written language.. such as dyslexia. There’s not a whole lot of resources here in Bowling Green for it so we’re trying to advocate for those families and help out where we can.” Allison Higgins said. “Sometimes you hear people doing the ‘wait and see,’ approach. We’re on the approach of ‘don’t wait, let’s just see,’ there are no silly questions because we’re happy to help,” April Hayes added.

For more information on The Reading Company and its mission,

