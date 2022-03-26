Advertisement

Authors of “A fish ate my homework- a beginner’s guide to fly fishing” visit WBKO

A Fish Ate my Homework: Beginner's Guide to fly fishing
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Book Festival started today in Bowling Green and goes through tomorrow. The book fest is a celebration of literacy and the love of books.

Many authors gather from around the country and come to one place to share their newest books and meet their fans.

Authors Rick Robinson and Wade DeHate came to the WBKO studio ahead of their appearance at the SOKY Book Fest to talk about their new book “A fish at my homework- a beginner’s guide to fly fishing” and to give a demonstration on fly fishing.

This is not the first book for Robinson as he is an accomplished novelist that has appeared numerous times at the SOKY Book Fest. This new book is a change of pace from Robinson’s political thrillers.

DeHate spent decades providing emergency response and management services and is an avid outdoorsman and fly fisherman. His love of the sport led him to partner with his brother-in-law, Robinson, on this book.

Watch the interview to learn how Robinson and DeHate got involved with this fun and educational project.

Tomorrow, March 26, you can meet the authors and learn more about them and the sport of fly fishing at the SOKY Book Fest. Beginning at 10 am Robinson and DeHate will be giving a demonstration on, you guessed it, fly fishing.

The Southern Kentucky Book Festival:

Saturday, March 26 from 9 am - 1 pm.

Located at the Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville RoadBowling Green, KY 42101.

Click here for a list of the attending authors and for more information on the SOKY Book Fest.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges
Jerry Hancock
Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment
Tyseam Day and Jayden Jackson
BGPD arrest two men following three robberies all within a week
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

South Warren High School student gets into United States Naval Academy
South Warren High School student gets into USNA
JA girls aim to empower young women
JA girls aims to empower young women
MCHS director charged with harassment
MCHS athletic director charged with harassment
Beginner's guide to Fly Fishing
Fly fishing
Captain Curtis Hargett
WCSO Cpt. Curtis Hargett recalls time in FBI National Academy