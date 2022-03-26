Authors of “A fish ate my homework- a beginner’s guide to fly fishing” visit WBKO

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Book Festival started today in Bowling Green and goes through tomorrow. The book fest is a celebration of literacy and the love of books.

Many authors gather from around the country and come to one place to share their newest books and meet their fans.

Authors Rick Robinson and Wade DeHate came to the WBKO studio ahead of their appearance at the SOKY Book Fest to talk about their new book “ A fish at my homework- a beginner’s guide to fly fishing” and to give a demonstration on fly fishing.

This is not the first book for Robinson as he is an accomplished novelist that has appeared numerous times at the SOKY Book Fest. This new book is a change of pace from Robinson’s political thrillers.

DeHate spent decades providing emergency response and management services and is an avid outdoorsman and fly fisherman. His love of the sport led him to partner with his brother-in-law, Robinson, on this book.

Watch the interview to learn how Robinson and DeHate got involved with this fun and educational project.

Tomorrow, March 26, you can meet the authors and learn more about them and the sport of fly fishing at the SOKY Book Fest. Beginning at 10 am Robinson and DeHate will be giving a demonstration on, you guessed it, fly fishing.

The Southern Kentucky Book Festival:

Saturday, March 26 from 9 am - 1 pm.

Located at the Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville RoadBowling Green, KY 42101.

Click here for a list of the attending authors and for more information on the SOKY Book Fest.

