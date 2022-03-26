Gators comeback to beat Eagles 8-5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Day one of the Greenwood HS Hot Rods Classic at Bowling Green Ball Park the Gators come back down 4-2 to defeat Ohio County 8-5 for their third win of the season.

The win moves the Gators over .500 on the season.

Greenwood will play Collins Saturday at 5:30 pm at Bowling Green Ball Park. Ohio County will play Anderson County at 12:30 pm at BG Ball Park.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.