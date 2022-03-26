Gators comeback to beat Eagles 8-5
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Day one of the Greenwood HS Hot Rods Classic at Bowling Green Ball Park the Gators come back down 4-2 to defeat Ohio County 8-5 for their third win of the season.
The win moves the Gators over .500 on the season.
Greenwood will play Collins Saturday at 5:30 pm at Bowling Green Ball Park. Ohio County will play Anderson County at 12:30 pm at BG Ball Park.
