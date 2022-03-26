Advertisement

Hilltoppers’ Late-Game Surge Comes up Short in Series Opener against (RV) Southern Miss

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its series opener against (RV) Southern Miss, 10-8, on Friday night at Nick Denes Field.

After heading into bottom of the eighth down 8-1, the Hilltopper offense erupted for five runs in the frame to get back into the game, but WKU ultimately couldn’t catch the Golden Eagles after both teams scored two runs in the ninth.

“I really liked the way we competed,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “The first five or six innings their pitcher was cutting us up pretty good with a lot of quick pitches a lot of ground balls where we really didn’t square anything up. As the game turned in the later innings, we gave some really quality at-bats and hit some balls hard and found a way to climb back into the game. That’s what this team is about, they’re not going to go away. I really like the way we competed, especially in the second half of the game.”

Jake Kates earned the starting nod for the Hilltoppers, allowing five runs while recording three strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work. WKU utilized Bill Duby, Luke Sinnard and Logan Bowen from there, with the trio combining to allow five runs (four earned) while striking out five in 3.0 frames.

Offensively, the Hilltoppers racked up 11 hits and two walks, with three players producing multi-hit performances. Tristin Garcia led the way with a 3-for-4 outing, while Justin Carlin and Brian McAuliffe each added two hits apiece.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges
Jerry Hancock
Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment
Tyseam Day and Jayden Jackson
BGPD arrest two men following three robberies all within a week
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Hilltoppers Add Michael Hutchings as Outside Linebackers Coach
Justice to Participate in 3X3U National Championship in New Orleans
Barren County softball rolls over Trojans
Barren County softball rolls past Russellville, 13-4
Spartans ready for redemption
Spartans softball ranked No. 4 in state in preseason polls, seeking redemption