Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Franco Irvin

Franco Irvin and family
Franco Irvin and family(Franco Irvin)
By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Franco Irvin has been trying to give back to his community in any way he can, from helping others to setting an example.

“He is always motivated, anything if it’s not going well, he never just stops and has a bad day, he always knows that there’s going to be something greater coming for him,” says Teaundra Suggs of her fiance, Franco Irvin.

Irvin lost his parents towards the end of his high school career, a tragedy that motivated him to do better.

“I was down about it for a little bit, but I wound up realizing that’s not what they would have wanted, you know, my parents, they would have wanted to see me trying to better myself and be what they wanted me to be while they was here,” explained Franco Irvin on losing his parents.

“I’ve watched him become a barber, I’ve watched him become a bus driver, and now doing trucking, and he’s a really great guy, and he’s always motivating others,” adds Suggs.

Franco’s fiancee, Teaundra also sends a message to Irvin.

“Keep going, no matter what, you’re doing a great job and don’t overthink anything, just do it,” also says Suggs.

Irvin sends a message to those who may find themselves in tough situations.

“If you’re going through it, you know, just keep on pushing, you know, and there’s always ways you can make something happen and you know, just be positive and everything’s gonna work out in your favor,” says Franco.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges
Jerry Hancock
Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment
Tyseam Day and Jayden Jackson
BGPD arrest two men following three robberies all within a week
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

New book by authors Rick Robinson and Wade DeHate
Authors of “A fish ate my homework- a beginner’s guide to fly fishing” visit WBKO
Road work (gfx)
Resurfacing on the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway set to start
View From The Hill: WKU’s Student Research Conference will showcase 193 research and creative projects this weekend
Public Safety Dispatch Academy- Class 141
DCJT announces Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class 141