Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Franco Irvin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Franco Irvin has been trying to give back to his community in any way he can, from helping others to setting an example.

“He is always motivated, anything if it’s not going well, he never just stops and has a bad day, he always knows that there’s going to be something greater coming for him,” says Teaundra Suggs of her fiance, Franco Irvin.

Irvin lost his parents towards the end of his high school career, a tragedy that motivated him to do better.

“I was down about it for a little bit, but I wound up realizing that’s not what they would have wanted, you know, my parents, they would have wanted to see me trying to better myself and be what they wanted me to be while they was here,” explained Franco Irvin on losing his parents.

“I’ve watched him become a barber, I’ve watched him become a bus driver, and now doing trucking, and he’s a really great guy, and he’s always motivating others,” adds Suggs.

Franco’s fiancee, Teaundra also sends a message to Irvin.

“Keep going, no matter what, you’re doing a great job and don’t overthink anything, just do it,” also says Suggs.

Irvin sends a message to those who may find themselves in tough situations.

“If you’re going through it, you know, just keep on pushing, you know, and there’s always ways you can make something happen and you know, just be positive and everything’s gonna work out in your favor,” says Franco.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000