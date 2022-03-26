JA Girl$ helps empower younger women

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Middle school girls from the Bowling Green Independent School District and the Warren County School District were able to attend an event aimed at empowering each other on Friday.

JA Girl$ a program that helps empower girls and young women to own their economic success was held at SKYCTC Friday afternoon.

The ladies were able to complete activities while also networking with others with the help of volunteers.

“I was kind of anxious about it at first, but now that I’m here, it’s really fun. I’ve met new people, we kind of get to get more interactive and like talk to people, which I’m kind of hard with doing so yeah,” says Laila Burton, a student at Moss Middle School.

“I find it really important because like, you know, some people are not like not shy. But other people here are like not confident, and so over here, you’re able to find people like you can compromise and you’re able to get out of your comfort zone,” adds Michelle Cruz, a Bowling Green Junior High student.

The program also helps young women with financial literacy, career preparation, and entrepreneurship.

”I think it’s really nice how it’s like women empowering and how we can empower other women and speak about our experiences and stuff. And I think it’s just a really nice event for young girls to come and experience,” also says Nichole Carwell, a student at Warren East Middle School.

”People, not a lot of people will feel like they have somebody to talk to. So it’s good for like to sit at tables with people where we can like sit and talk to people, like other girls about problems and stuff that we have or like stuff that we like, enjoy,” added Jalailah Johnson, from Warren East Middle School.

The JA Girl$ program seeks to teach girls in ways tailored to their learning style while offering a strong female role model as their teacher.

JA Girl$ is presented by German American Bank.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.