Justice to Participate in 3X3U National Championship in New Orleans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball graduate senior guard Camron Justice has been selected to participate in the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 1-3 at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans.

Sixty-four players who have elected to begin their professional careers will represent all 32 Division I conferences and compete for their share of $150,000 – one of the largest prize purses at any FIBA 3x3 sanctioned events – by teaming up with other aspiring pro prospects from around the country.

Each conference will be paired with another, forming 16 four-man rosters that will be separated into four pools. Justice is one of four players that will be part of the American/C-USA Team.

With one of the most interesting stories in the nation this year as a seventh-year senior, Justice finished second on WKU in scoring with 14.7 points per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Justice made 76 3-pointers across the season, which ranks in the top 10 in WKU single-season history.

The Hindman, Ky., native began the season as a graduate assistant in academics with the program before receiving an additional year of eligibility due to previous injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice made his season debut in November one day after getting married and ultimately started 26 games in 30 appearances.

Teams will play each squad in their respective pool on April 1 and 2 before all 16 will head to the knockout stage on April 3, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals. The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.

The paired conferences, and their respective pools, can be found below:

Pool A

Big East/A-10 (Beast Coast Ballers)

American/C-USA (American Made)

Ivy/Patriot (Wicked Smahts)

America East/MAAC (Metro East Mayhem)

Pool B

Big Ten/MAC (#B1GMACtion)

SEC/SoCon (Dirty South)

ASUN/Sun Belt (SUNs of Anarchy)

Summit/OVC (Summit Valley Oop’n)

Pool C

Big 12/Southland (Southwest Souljas)

Horizon/MVC (Horizon Valley Hoopers)

Big Sky/Big West (Western Sky-Walkers)

MEAC/SWAC (HBC-U Don’t Want None)

Pool D

Pac-12/WCC (B-Ball After Dark (B.A.D.) Boys)

ACC/Big South (Tobacco Road Ryders)

MWC/WAC (Rocky Mountain Range)

CAA/NEC (Colonial Con-NEC-tion)

This year, the Tournament will once again receive non-stop coverage via Twitter and on ESPN networks. Every second of the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be available to a national audience beginning with pool play games on Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, and knockout rounds on Sunday, April 3.

Kyle Montgomery, the voice of FIBA 3x3, and Robbie Hummel, current ESPN and Big Ten Network analyst, will be behind the mic calling games all weekend long. Tate Frazier and Mark Titus of the Titus & Tate Podcast will also suit up as the hosts of the Dos Equis Lounge to provide commentary, postgame interviews and more over the three-day experience.

