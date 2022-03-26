Ohio Co. man wanted for theft, other warrants

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a wanted person.

A $500 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of Darris Cecil.

Authorities say Cecil has been involved in multiple thefts in Ohio County and has six outstanding warrants from Ohio, Daviess, and Warren Counties.

If anyone has any information on Darris, call 270-298-4444.

