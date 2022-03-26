Advertisement

Owensboro’s Habitat for Humanity director retiring after 29 years

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity in Owensboro is losing a legend.

Long-time executive director, Virginia Braswell, is retiring after 29 years of being their volunteer director.

She will be 83-years-old on March 29, which just so happens to be the day that she’s going to retire.

Among the festivities, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson was on hand, and several Habitat homeowners gave testimonials on what Habitat and Mrs. Braswell meant to them.

