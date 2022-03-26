Advertisement

Shooting at suburban Chicago shopping mall kills 1, wounds 2

One person was killed and at least another hurt after a shooting at an Illinois shopping mall.
One person was killed and at least another hurt after a shooting at an Illinois shopping mall.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — A shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall left one man dead and two other people wounded, including a teenage girl, while shoppers ran for cover, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody after Friday night’s shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, a village just northwest of the city, Rosemont police said. Police did not release a motive for the shooting that happened just after 7 p.m. near the mall’s indoor food court, but said it was an “isolated incident” and possibly a targeted attack.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man who died as Joel Valdes, 20.

A 15-year-old girl who was shot in the right wrist was in stable condition, said Sgt. Joe Balogh of the Rosemont Public Safety Department.

The third person who was shot ran away or “escaped,” Rosemont spokesman Gary Mack told the Chicago Tribune.

Balogh said that while two assailants fled in a red car, authorities evacuated and searched the mall.

Luis Elijio said he and his family, including his 5-month-old daughter, were shopping at a store in the mall when a women opened the store’s doors and screamed, “They’re shooting!” An employee locked the doors and people inside retreated to the back of the store, Elijio said.

“And right after that I heard what sounded like an automatic weapon,” he said while recovering with his family in the lobby of the nearby Crowne Plaza hotel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Hancock
Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Shop Local: Ski Daddys
Shop Local features Ski Daddy’s of Bowling Green
Brenton R. Brown, 23, of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’
Plastikon Healthcare is voluntarily recalling certain products due to possible contamination.
FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination
Biden condemns Putin and his invasion of Ukraine during a "major address" in Poland. (Source:...
'This man cannot remain in power': Biden calls out Putin during address
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a piece of plane wreckage at the...
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board