South Warren High School student gets accepted into U.S. Naval Academy

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren High School student, Ethan Luis has a lot to celebrate.

Luis was accepted into the United States Naval Academy, he received the nomination through Congressman Brett Guthrie’s office.

On Friday, Luis was recognized by the congressman for his achievement at the high school.

Luis says this has been a dream since he was in the ninth grade.

“I’m still shocked at the fact that I made it. I guess the opportunity to serve, I want to do a little bit more than just join the Navy. Also, I want at the same time, I want to get an education, and so I thought the Naval Academy was the perfect opportunity to do that,” he explained on getting into the academy and why.

He sends a message to those who may be interested in following in his footsteps.

“It’s important to put in the work, you put in the work. I mean, in every aspect that you need for the application, you got to be you have to be athletic gotta, got to get good grades. Be a good person, have strong morals, that’s very important,” added Luis.

Luis’ parents are justifiably proud of their son, saying he has worked hard the past three years to accomplish his goal.

