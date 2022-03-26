Advertisement

State Street Baptist Church welcomes new shrine temple

State Street Baptist Church members(wbko)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - History was made in the city of Bowling Green earlier today at State Street Baptist Church.

The event, which was held at the church, was in affiliation with Prince Hall Masons. Members of the Prince Hall Masons number 247 received their Charter. Multiple members of the South Central Kentucky Community joined together to honor the occasion.

WBKO News spoke with some members for more details. “Our organization is about charity and supporting the efforts of our community. So that’s what this new template will be here for, to support those efforts and do any and all that we can to support the community here in Bowling Green,” Mario Eury said, an imperial outer guard of the shrine temple.

Other members also added they just want to bring community efforts to the city of Bowling Green in hopes of giving back and helping more people in need.

